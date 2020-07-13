Only 7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Mohave County got a brief respite from new COVID-19 cases, with just seven cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Sunday, July 12.

Five of the new cases are in the Bullhead City Service area, and two are in the Lake Havasu City Service area.

It was a welcome break after a week that saw days with 89, 90 and 119 new cases respectively. Typically, fewer test results are received on Sundays, resulting in fewer new cases. The county has now experienced 1,814 cases and 93 deaths.

There have been 497 new cases and 11 deaths reported by county health officials in the 10-day span ending Sunday, July 12.

The surge has been attributed to factors including increased testing, social gatherings by residents under age 50, and the increased community spread of the virus in the county.

County Public Health Director Denise Burley said Thursday, July 9 that she anticipates another increase in cases in coming weeks as a result of gatherings over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Since the first case was confirmed on March 24, 499 county residents have recovered from COVID-19, county health officials were reporting at 9 a.m. Monday, July 13.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 13,433 virus tests had been conducted on county residents through Sunday, July 12.

Of the 10,472 tests for the actual virus, 10.5% of the individuals have tested positive.

Of the 2,961 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.4% have been positive.

About 3-in-10 residents tested for the virus in Mohave County this month have tested positive, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

AZDHS was reporting a 31% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Friday, July 10, a 34% positivity rate (63 cases from 188 tests) on Saturday, July 11, a 23.4% positivity rate (66 cases from 282 tests) on Sunday, July 12, and a positivity rate of 27% (six cases from 22 tests) on Monday, July 13.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 17 more cases and five more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Sunday, July 12.

Statewide on Monday, July 13, AZDHS reported 1,357 new cases and eight more deaths. Nearly 124,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,245 have died, with an increase of nearly 90,000 cases and 1,100 deaths since June 11.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 3.3 million cases and 135,000 deaths the morning of Monday, July 13.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.