OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 13
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder

Leanne Gail Watahomigie (MCSO)

Leanne Gail Watahomigie (MCSO)

Originally Published: July 13, 2020 9:28 a.m.

KINGMAN – Leanne Gail Watahomigie, 34, of Peach Springs, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department on a charge of second-degree homicide on Friday, July 10.

Officers responded to a motel room in the 3300 block of E. Andy Devine Ave. regarding an unresponsive female late Thursday, July 9. Officers arrived and began CPR on the “lifeless” female prior to paramedics arriving and declaring the female deceased, law enforcement wrote in a news release issued late in the afternoon of Sunday, July 12. The victim has been identified as Nellita O. Smith, 38, of Peach Springs.

KPD wrote that further investigation revealed injuries on Smith were consistent with blunt force trauma. KPD detectives continued the investigation and developed information that Watahomigie and Smith were in a romantic relationship and had been arguing.

“During the argument investigators believe that Watahomigie struck the victim, leading to her death,” KPD wrote, adding that alcohol and drugs are believed to be involved.

Watahomigie reportedly admitted “limited involvement,” and was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of second-degree homicide, in addition to a misdemeanor warrant out of Kingman Municipal Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by KPD

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Topock woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
Suspect arrested in girl’s death
Man arrested in connection to niece’s death
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State