Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 14
Adoption Spotlight July 15, 2020: Alice and David

Originally Published: July 14, 2020 5:11 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Alice and David are two close siblings who enjoy spending time with one another. Alice is described as a hard worker and very helpful. David is a happy little boy who likes to be helpful, learn letters at school and dance. His favorite thing to do after school is go to the park and play on the jungle gym. Get to know Alice, David and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

