Board of Supervisors chair: COVID-19 now ‘hitting home’

KINGMAN – COVID-19 started as a disease we only heard about but now it’s hitting home, Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop said during a board meeting on Thursday, July 9.

“At first, we kept hearing that people don’t actually know anybody who had COVID,” she said. “Now, I personally know of county employees that contracted COVID, former employees, friends and neighbors.

“It hits home,” Bishop continued. “I have a granddaughter that went to Mexico, was exposed and brought that virus home to all of her children. It’s now in my family and of course that hits home.”

Bishop brought a guest to the meeting, Jeff Haws, who also spoke about a family loss to COVID. His uncle, David Bullmore, a local Vietnam veteran, died alone from the coronavirus after he self-diagnosed and sought medical help that he never received.

Haws said his uncle was sent home by medical professionals. His body was discovered a few days later by law enforcement conducting a “welfare check.” Haws pleaded with the board to not look at the county deaths as “just numbers.”

“I appreciate what the board does,” he said, but added the supervisors should look into the Arizona laws that give them more authority “to stem the tide of deaths” and not allow any other veteran to die from COVID-19 alone.

“When you lose someone you love, whether they are old or young, it becomes more realistic,” Chairwoman Bishop commented, calling on the public to take the virus seriously.