Community View | Wearing masks saves lives

SHARON WEBER
Originally Published: July 14, 2020 3:12 p.m.

The University of Washington's Institute of Health, Metrics and Evaluation projects that if 95% of Americans wear masks in public, 33,000 lives can be saved from COVID-19 by the end of September. That's a lot of people, and they each have families and friends and loved ones.

We know that in countries where citizens are wearing masks in public that coronavirus cases and deaths are way down! That is an indisputable fact. Meanwhile, the number of cases in America is rising by tens of thousands per day.

Other countries with masks and testing since the beginning are showing only slight rises, and their curve is flat. But here in America and Arizona, the death toll is mounting, and our hospitals are starting to be overwhelmed, particularly in the metropolitan areas.

And make no mistake – we will see a rise here in our city and county as well.

You cannot contain a virus without measures to slow the community spread. And we will never see the economy come back to normal until we have contained this plague!

Please, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Do it for someone you love, or do it for yourself. Do it because it will save lives. Do it for your country.

(Sharon Weber is a resident of Kingman)

