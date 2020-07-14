Kingman companies take advantage of coronavirus loan program
KINGMAN – Kingman area businesses got a share of the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program designed to help businesses retain jobs during the pandemic.
According to the federal Small Business Administration, which runs the program, 66 Kingman companies received loans of at least $150,000 or more. Combined, those loans are worth at least $30 million.
The loans are forgiven if they’re used to meet payroll and keep employees working during the health and resulting economic crisis.
Other area businesses also received loans, but the SBA only released information on companies that secured $150,000 or more.
A list of Kingman area businesses that secured loans is below. The SBA only released a range rather than the exact amount of the loans.
$5 million to $10 million
Hot Pizzas, LLC
Hot Tacos, INC
$2 million to $5 million
DDO-Utah, LLC
DDO1-Texas, LLC
Mohave Mental Health Clinic, INC.
$1 million to $2 million
AMTCR California, LLC
AMTCR, INC.
Canyon Distributing Company
DDO-New Mexico, LLC
Desert De Oro Foods, INC.
$350,000 to $1 million
Ambient Edge Air Conditioning and Refirgeration, INC.
AMTCR Nevada, INC.
Canyon State Enterprises, LLC
DDO-CAL, INC.
Desert BBQ, LLC
Fork In The Road, INC.
Health Care Management Professionals, INC.
Kingman Airline Services, INC.
Martin Swanty Auto Center
Martin Swanty Chrysler Plymouth Dodge
Mohave Ford, LLC
N&L Investment CORP
Romer Beverage Company
The Lingenfelter Center, LTD.
Vista Foods, INC
West Coast Netting, INC.
$150,000 to $350,000
Advance Management & Investment, LLC
Angle Homes, INC.
Arizona Institute of Medicine & Surgery
Bulldog Disposal & Recycling
Cerbat Dental Group, PLLC
Creative Care, INC
Desert Mountain Security, LLC
Freiday Construction, INC
Great West Truck Center, INC
Gulbranson Excavating West, INC
Hematology Oncology Associates of New Jersey
High Desert Radiology
Hill Family Invesments, INC
Innovative Stoneworks and Landscaping, LLC
John Graves Propane of Arizona
Kingman Animal Hospital, LLC
Kingman Club, LLC
Kingman Investments, LP
Lander Invesments, INC
Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, INC
Martin & Cody Swanty Enterprises, INC
Mertens Heavy Equipment Repair, LLC
Mohave County Association for Retarded
Mohave Eye Centers, LTD
Mohave GC, LLC
NAZ Clips, LLC
Northern Arizona Medical Group, PLLC
Northern Arizona Physical Therapy Associates, PLLC
Preston Financial
Protek Construction, INC.
Randall Ahrns
Route 66 Motorsports, LLC
Sakura Sushi & Grill, INC
Solo of America Self Organized Living Opportunities
Steel erection & Maintenance, INC
Straube&APOS:S Aircraft Services, INC.
Sycamore Avenue Medical Center, PLLC
Uptown Pharmacy of Kingman, INC
Walker Service Electric, INC
Whitney & Whitney, PLLC
You can search the data base by city at https://bit.ly/2ZxnB1f.
