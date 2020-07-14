OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 14
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman companies take advantage of coronavirus loan program

Dozens of Kingman area businesses took advantage of a federal forgivable loan program to help keep employees on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic. A vacant Beale Street in downtown Kingman is shown above in March 2020. (Miner file photo)

Dozens of Kingman area businesses took advantage of a federal forgivable loan program to help keep employees on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic. A vacant Beale Street in downtown Kingman is shown above in March 2020. (Miner file photo)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: July 14, 2020 5:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman area businesses got a share of the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program designed to help businesses retain jobs during the pandemic.

According to the federal Small Business Administration, which runs the program, 66 Kingman companies received loans of at least $150,000 or more. Combined, those loans are worth at least $30 million.

The loans are forgiven if they’re used to meet payroll and keep employees working during the health and resulting economic crisis.

Other area businesses also received loans, but the SBA only released information on companies that secured $150,000 or more.

A list of Kingman area businesses that secured loans is below. The SBA only released a range rather than the exact amount of the loans.

$5 million to $10 million

  • Hot Pizzas, LLC

  • Hot Tacos, INC

$2 million to $5 million

  • DDO-Utah, LLC

  • DDO1-Texas, LLC

  • Mohave Mental Health Clinic, INC.

$1 million to $2 million

  • AMTCR California, LLC

  • AMTCR, INC.

  • Canyon Distributing Company

  • DDO-New Mexico, LLC

  • Desert De Oro Foods, INC.

$350,000 to $1 million

  • Ambient Edge Air Conditioning and Refirgeration, INC.

  • AMTCR Nevada, INC.

  • Canyon State Enterprises, LLC

  • DDO-CAL, INC.

  • Desert BBQ, LLC

  • Fork In The Road, INC.

  • Health Care Management Professionals, INC.

  • Kingman Airline Services, INC.

  • Martin Swanty Auto Center

  • Martin Swanty Chrysler Plymouth Dodge

  • Mohave Ford, LLC

  • N&L Investment CORP

  • Romer Beverage Company

  • The Lingenfelter Center, LTD.

  • Vista Foods, INC

  • West Coast Netting, INC.

$150,000 to $350,000

  • Advance Management & Investment, LLC

  • Angle Homes, INC.

  • Arizona Institute of Medicine & Surgery

  • Bulldog Disposal & Recycling

  • Cerbat Dental Group, PLLC

  • Creative Care, INC

  • Desert Mountain Security, LLC

  • Freiday Construction, INC

  • Great West Truck Center, INC

  • Gulbranson Excavating West, INC

  • Hematology Oncology Associates of New Jersey

  • High Desert Radiology

  • Hill Family Invesments, INC

  • Innovative Stoneworks and Landscaping, LLC

  • John Graves Propane of Arizona

  • Kingman Animal Hospital, LLC

  • Kingman Club, LLC

  • Kingman Investments, LP

  • Lander Invesments, INC

  • Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, INC

  • Martin & Cody Swanty Enterprises, INC

  • Mertens Heavy Equipment Repair, LLC

  • Mohave County Association for Retarded

  • Mohave Eye Centers, LTD

  • Mohave GC, LLC

  • NAZ Clips, LLC

  • Northern Arizona Medical Group, PLLC

  • Northern Arizona Physical Therapy Associates, PLLC

  • Preston Financial

  • Protek Construction, INC.

  • Randall Ahrns

  • Route 66 Motorsports, LLC

  • Sakura Sushi & Grill, INC

  • Solo of America Self Organized Living Opportunities

  • Steel erection & Maintenance, INC

  • Straube&APOS:S Aircraft Services, INC.

  • Sycamore Avenue Medical Center, PLLC

  • Uptown Pharmacy of Kingman, INC

  • Walker Service Electric, INC

  • Whitney & Whitney, PLLC

You can search the data base by city at https://bit.ly/2ZxnB1f.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Paycheck Protection Program now accepting applications from small businesses
Business owners seeking PPP loans must be careful
Letter: Silent Witness support essential
FTC & FDA: Warnings sent to sellers of scam Coronavirus treatments
AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got at least $1.4B
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State