Kingman companies take advantage of coronavirus loan program

KINGMAN – Kingman area businesses got a share of the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program designed to help businesses retain jobs during the pandemic.

According to the federal Small Business Administration, which runs the program, 66 Kingman companies received loans of at least $150,000 or more. Combined, those loans are worth at least $30 million.

The loans are forgiven if they’re used to meet payroll and keep employees working during the health and resulting economic crisis.

Other area businesses also received loans, but the SBA only released information on companies that secured $150,000 or more.

A list of Kingman area businesses that secured loans is below. The SBA only released a range rather than the exact amount of the loans.

$5 million to $10 million

Hot Pizzas, LLC

Hot Tacos, INC

$2 million to $5 million

DDO-Utah, LLC

DDO1-Texas, LLC

Mohave Mental Health Clinic, INC.

$1 million to $2 million

AMTCR California, LLC

AMTCR, INC.

Canyon Distributing Company

DDO-New Mexico, LLC

Desert De Oro Foods, INC.

$350,000 to $1 million

Ambient Edge Air Conditioning and Refirgeration, INC.

AMTCR Nevada, INC.

Canyon State Enterprises, LLC

DDO-CAL, INC.

Desert BBQ, LLC

Fork In The Road, INC.

Health Care Management Professionals, INC.

Kingman Airline Services, INC.

Martin Swanty Auto Center

Martin Swanty Chrysler Plymouth Dodge

Mohave Ford, LLC

N&L Investment CORP

Romer Beverage Company

The Lingenfelter Center, LTD.

Vista Foods, INC

West Coast Netting, INC.

$150,000 to $350,000

Advance Management & Investment, LLC

Angle Homes, INC.

Arizona Institute of Medicine & Surgery

Bulldog Disposal & Recycling

Cerbat Dental Group, PLLC

Creative Care, INC

Desert Mountain Security, LLC

Freiday Construction, INC

Great West Truck Center, INC

Gulbranson Excavating West, INC

Hematology Oncology Associates of New Jersey

High Desert Radiology

Hill Family Invesments, INC

Innovative Stoneworks and Landscaping, LLC

John Graves Propane of Arizona

Kingman Animal Hospital, LLC

Kingman Club, LLC

Kingman Investments, LP

Lander Invesments, INC

Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, INC

Martin & Cody Swanty Enterprises, INC

Mertens Heavy Equipment Repair, LLC

Mohave County Association for Retarded

Mohave Eye Centers, LTD

Mohave GC, LLC

NAZ Clips, LLC

Northern Arizona Medical Group, PLLC

Northern Arizona Physical Therapy Associates, PLLC

Preston Financial

Protek Construction, INC.

Randall Ahrns

Route 66 Motorsports, LLC

Sakura Sushi & Grill, INC

Solo of America Self Organized Living Opportunities

Steel erection & Maintenance, INC

Straube&APOS:S Aircraft Services, INC.

Sycamore Avenue Medical Center, PLLC

Uptown Pharmacy of Kingman, INC

Walker Service Electric, INC

Whitney & Whitney, PLLC

You can search the data base by city at https://bit.ly/2ZxnB1f.