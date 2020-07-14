OFFERS
Tue, July 14
Mohave Community College continues Q&A sessions

Mohave Community College is hosting a number of question-and-answer sessions for people considering enrolling in college. (File photo by Tim Gardner/For the Miner)

Mohave Community College is hosting a number of question-and-answer sessions for people considering enrolling in college. (File photo by Tim Gardner/For the Miner)

Originally Published: July 14, 2020 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will host a number of question-and-answer sessions aimed at communicating to the public how easy it can be to take the next steps in their education.

MCC wrote in a news release that market research shows an MCC graduate earns approximately $750,000 more over the course of their life than a Mohave County resident with only a high school diploma.

To help community members understand the processes behind starting down that path, MCC has scheduled the question-and-answer sessions, which will take place via Zoom videoconferencing.

MCC admissions specialists will explain the admissions process and answer questions about attending the college. Attendees will also hear MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein explain how college classes will be conducted during the pandemic, and why now is a great time to sign up for classes.

Sessions are scheduled for 5 p.m. July 15, noon July 21, 5 p.m. July 22, noon July 28, 5 p.m. July 29, noon Aug. 4 and 5 p.m. Aug. 5.

To participate, go to https://mohave.zoom.us/j/4742334393#success, and enter the Meeting ID of 474 233 4393. Participants can also join by phone at 1-253-215-8782, Meeting ID 4742334393#.

Anyone with a computer or mobile device with internet service can participate. Those without internet can access the free wireless connection that is accessible from any MCC campus parking lot. Also, the sessions will be broadcast live on MCC’s Facebook page.

“We don’t intend for these to be long sessions, we want people to get the information they came for, and also be respectful of their time,” said Renee Corey, MCC Student Services Office manager.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

