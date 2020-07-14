Obituary | Barry Whethers
Originally Published: July 14, 2020 4:48 p.m.
Barry Whethers was born on March 9, 1950 in Cisco, Texas. He left us on June 26, 2020 after a short illness. He was an avid bowler and an outdoorsman. He also enjoyed spending time at the Golden Nugget Casino where he made countless friends. He is survived by his sons, Eric (Jennette) and Brandon (Lisa); his brother, Jerry; mother, Margaret Ann; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Suzie; father, John; brother, Larry; sister-in-law, Kathy; and niece, Mishawn. Memorial Services are pending.
