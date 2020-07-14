State releases big-game draw results

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced draw results for the 2020 big game seasons are available online.

A 14-year-old boy from Kingman drew the sheep tag in Unit 15C South and a father/son from Kingman drew a pair of the most coveted mule deer tags in Unit 13B. Local residents Leroy Asplin and Danny Asplin drew antelope tags.

No doubt other local sportsmen were successful. Results are available for those who have a free AZGFD portal account, or by calling the department at 602-942-3000, pressing “2” and following the prompts. Be prepared to provide a Social Security or Department ID number, and date of birth.

According to the AZGFD these are numbers associated with the 2020 draw.

– 52,681: The number of hunt permit-tags issued.

– 187,732: The number of those who applied for hunts or bonus points.





– 142,824: The number of applications submitted.

All hunt permit-tags are expected to be mailed by July 31.

