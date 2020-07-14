OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 14
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State releases big-game draw results

Arizona’s 2020 big game draw results, which determine which hunters hunt what species and where, are now available. An elk is shown above. (File photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

Arizona’s 2020 big game draw results, which determine which hunters hunt what species and where, are now available. An elk is shown above. (File photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: July 14, 2020 3:01 p.m.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced draw results for the 2020 big game seasons are available online.

A 14-year-old boy from Kingman drew the sheep tag in Unit 15C South and a father/son from Kingman drew a pair of the most coveted mule deer tags in Unit 13B. Local residents Leroy Asplin and Danny Asplin drew antelope tags.

No doubt other local sportsmen were successful. Results are available for those who have a free AZGFD portal account, or by calling the department at 602-942-3000, pressing “2” and following the prompts. Be prepared to provide a Social Security or Department ID number, and date of birth.

According to the AZGFD these are numbers associated with the 2020 draw.

– 52,681: The number of hunt permit-tags issued.

– 187,732: The number of those who applied for hunts or bonus points.

– 142,824: The number of applications submitted.

All hunt permit-tags are expected to be mailed by July 31.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fall draw available for those with portals
Today’s the last day to apply for fall big game tags
Leftover elk tags offer opportunities for hunters
Javelina and turkey tags still available for spring 2020
Fall hunt results available online, 10% increase in applications
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State