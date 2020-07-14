Street striping ends Thursday
KINGMAN – Striping operations throughout the City of Kingman are underway.
The city wrote in a news release that the work will typically be completed between the hours of 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Thursday, July 16.
The schedule is to be determined by wind and traffic, so an exact map and location of crews was not provided by the city.
Crews will only occupy one lane, and in most areas, drivers will be able to navigate around striping vehicles. However, the city reminds drivers to use caution when doing so.
Motorists should not drive through newly-applied paint, which can dry in as little as 30 seconds depending on the temperature.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman police: Mostly quiet on the mask compliance front
- Four Bullhead City residents die from COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors Gould, Angius speak out against mass testing
- Mohave County 911
- Kingman area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County reports more COVID-19 patients on ventilators
- Mohave County health officials report 77 new COVID-19 cases
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Only 7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mohave County
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Mohave County: Growth in COVID-19 cases is ‘alarming’
- Monsoon Season: 2020 Kingman monsoon conditions up in the air
- Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
- Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on
- Mohave 911
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: