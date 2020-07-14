OFFERS
Tue, July 14
Street striping ends Thursday

Road striping in Kingman will be conducted through Thursday, July 16. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 14, 2020 5:06 p.m.

KINGMAN – Striping operations throughout the City of Kingman are underway.

The city wrote in a news release that the work will typically be completed between the hours of 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Thursday, July 16.

The schedule is to be determined by wind and traffic, so an exact map and location of crews was not provided by the city.

Crews will only occupy one lane, and in most areas, drivers will be able to navigate around striping vehicles. However, the city reminds drivers to use caution when doing so.

Motorists should not drive through newly-applied paint, which can dry in as little as 30 seconds depending on the temperature.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

