Unmasked man removed from Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting; Constitutional claim doesn’t cut it

KINGMAN – As of July 2, face coverings are required in Mohave County-owned facilities for both employees and visitors, including during the board of supervisors’ meetings in the county Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

This decision proved to be an issue at the special meeting of the board of supervisors on Monday, July 13.



“If I could please at this time ask everyone to put on face coverings unless you have an exemption,” Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 said after seeing people in the audience not wearing masks.

Bishop asked who in the audience had an exemption from wearing a mask. Most claimed an exemption, but one resident admitted he didn’t have one.

“It’s my Constitutional right to be here,” he said. “If you want to throw me out, throw me out.”

Bishop consulted Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, who reminded her about the new rules.

Esplin said the county will not be examining why people claim an exemption, for medical reasons or others, but they have to claim one.

He pointed out the county had face masks available if the person chose to wear one. Otherwise, he asked that the resident leave the auditorium.

Upon another refusal, Bishop called for security and the unmasked resident was removed from the building.