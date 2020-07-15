County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KINGMAN – An adult in the 70-79 age range died of complications of COVID-19 in the Bullhead City service area, and 10 new cases were confirmed in the Kingman area by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Tuesday, July 14.

At least two of the Kingman patients – one each in the 50-59 and 80-89 age brackets – are hospitalized. Another five cases involved elderly residents, who are more vulnerable to severe illness from the virus. Four are in the 80-89 age range and one is age 70-79. They are recovering at home.

County health officials reported 48 new cases countywide. Mohave County has now experienced 1,947 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on March 24. There have been 94 deaths.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, has experienced the most cases – 925 with 34 deaths. The Kingman service area has suffered the most deaths – 46 from 419 cases. Lake Havasu City has had 565 cases and 14 deaths, while another 38 cases have been confirmed in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials are reporting 581 county residents have recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 13.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 98 more cases and five more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Tuesday, July 14.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services for Tuesday, there were 108 confirmed cases from 234 tests, for a positivity rate of 46%. AZDHS was reporting a 31% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Friday, July 10; a 34% positivity rate (63 cases from 188 tests) on Saturday, July 11; a 23.4% positivity rate (66 cases from 282 tests) on Sunday, July 12; a 27% positivity rate (six cases from 22 tests) on Monday, July 13; and a 37% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Tuesday, July 14.

According to AZDHS, 13,985 tests have been conducted on county residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 10,989 tests conducted for the actual virus, 10.8% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 2,996 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.4% have been positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, July 15, AZDHS reported 3,257 new cases and 97 more deaths. More than 131,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,434 have died, with an increase of about 26,000 cases and more than 400 deaths in the past eight days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 3.4 million cases and more than 136,000 deaths. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.