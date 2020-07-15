OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 16
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Harassment claims reinstated in ex-prosecutor’s ethics case

Sexual harassment claims have been reinstated by the Arizona Supreme Court against former prosecutor Juan Martinez, who won a conviction in the Jodi Arias murder case. (Photo by davidpinter, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2VUP0s8)

Sexual harassment claims have been reinstated by the Arizona Supreme Court against former prosecutor Juan Martinez, who won a conviction in the Jodi Arias murder case. (Photo by davidpinter, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2VUP0s8)

JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 15, 2020 10:08 a.m.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court has reinstated sexual harassment allegations in an ethics case against a former prosecutor best known for winning a conviction in the Jodi Arias murder case.

The ruling Monday reversed an earlier decision by a disciplinary judge who threw out claims that then-prosecutor Juan Martinez made sexually inappropriate comments to female law clerks at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Unlike the disciplinary judge, the state Supreme Court justices concluded the unprofessional conduct that lawyers are prohibited from engaging in includes sexual harassment of staff or subordinates.

“Our decision here is consistent with our prior cases stating that sexual harassment by lawyers in other professional contexts is unethical,” the justices wrote.

In the ethics case, Martinez is accused of leaking the identity of a juror in the Arias case to a blogger with whom he was having a sexual relationship and lying to investigators about it. He also is accused of frequently staring at a court reporter during the Arias trial and making comments about her appearance that made her feel uncomfortable.

The ethics complaint alleged Martinez would stare at the chests of some female employees in the county prosecutor’s office and look them up and down as they walked away. The complaint said some female employees would hide in the bathroom, duck into cubicles or engage in busy work to avoid encountering Martinez.

Donald Wilson, an attorney representing Martinez, didn’t immediately return a phone call and email seeking comment. In court records, Wilson has said much of what his client is accused of in the harassment allegations was making people feel uncomfortable or that the claims were based on an accuser’s subjective opinion, not on overt actions.

Two years ago, Martinez was reprimanded by then-Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery’s office for inappropriate and unprofessional conduct toward female law clerks. Montgomery now serves on the state Supreme Court and recused himself from considering the ethics case.

If a three-person panel of the Arizona disciplinary court finds that Martinez violated the rules of conduct for attorneys, he could face a wide range of punishments, including a reprimand, suspension or disbarment.

Martinez was fired earlier this year after 32 years as a prosecutor and is appealing his termination.

Earlier this year, Martinez was reprimanded by the state Supreme Court for violating an ethical rule at three other death penalty trials. The court had concluded that Martinez’s efforts to elicit sympathy for victims and fear of defendants, and his failure to follow court rulings had jeopardized the integrity of the legal system.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Ex-prosecutor reprimanded for appealing to jurors' emotions
Prosecutor accused of misconduct, sexual harassment
Special counsel assigned to investigate new state justice
Appeal by Jodi Arias cites 'circus-like atmosphere' at trial
Prosecutors urge court to uphold Jodi Arias’ conviction
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State