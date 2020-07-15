OFFERS
Search warrant results in the arrest of six individuals in Topock

Originally Published: July 15, 2020 4:54 p.m.

photo

Jeremiah Robert Anderson (MCSO)

photo

Marlaina Marie Calabrese (MCSO)

photo

Anthony David Crawford (MCSO)

photo

Lance Wayne Davis (MCSO)

photo

Robert Charles Parks (MCSO)

photo

Alexis Paige Smith (MCSO)

KINGMAN – After receiving several complaints from citizens that a property was being used as a “flop house,” detectives with Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 5000 block of E. Mesa Drive on Thursday, July 9.

Upon arrival, detectives began announcements for anyone inside the residence to exit. Seven subjects were removed for questioning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement reports that during the search, 0.31 grams of methamphetamine, 0.49 grams of marijuana, four glass pipes, a scale and various other items of drug paraphernalia were located in areas of the residence.

MCSO said numerous code enforcement and building code violations were observed during the search of the residence, resulting in the electricity being shut off as it was determined the residence was unsafe.

The following six individuals were arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility:

Jeremiah Robert Anderson, 37, of Needles, California, and Marlaina Marie Calabrese, 40, of Topock, were each arrested on suspicion of felony drug paraphernalia possession and an active arrest warrant. Anthony David Crawford, 56, of Topock, was arrested on suspicion of felony drug paraphernalia possession.

Also arrested were Lance Wayne Davis, 37, of Boulder City, Nevada, on suspicion of felony drug paraphernalia possession; Robert Charles Parks, 68, of Topock, on suspicion of felony drug paraphernalia possession; and Alexis Paige Smith, 24, of Topock on suspicion of felony dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

The seventh subject was released with no charges.

Information provided by MCSO

