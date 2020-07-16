A 4th county jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

KINGMAN – A third and fourth inmate at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, July 13.

Both inmates are male, with one in the 20-29 age group and the other in the 50-59 age group. Both are currently housed in medical isolation cells in the jail, and will continue to be monitored and provided treatment as necessary, MCSO wrote in a news release.

“Both of these new cases appear to be linked to a previous positive case. Both men were in the regular intake quarantine process established to prevent the introduction of the coronavirus to our existing inmate population,” said MCSO Captain Don Bischoff. “By identifying positive inmates early, we can mitigate the impact these cases could have on the entire facility.”

The first confirmed case at the jail was reported in May, and the two new cases bring the total at the adult detention facility to four. The second inmate, from early July, has been kept in isolation and has recently been retested with negative results. None of the inmates who have tested positive so far have been ill or displayed any COVID-19-like symptoms, MCSO wrote.

“Since early March, inmates and staff have gone to great lengths to prevent the introduction of the virus to the jail,” Bischoff continued. “On Tuesday June 30, all inmates were issued a surgical face mask and encouraged to wear them anytime they left their cell. Those masks were recently replaced with cloth facial coverings and can now be exchanged and laundered on a routine basis.”

Inmates leaving their housing unit for court or to go to the medical unit are required to wear facial coverings. Jail staff have worn facial coverings during all inmate interactions since early April. MCSO also wrote that jail administration has assured that all notification requirements have been followed with regards to reporting the positive case with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Information provided by MCSO