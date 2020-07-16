OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 16
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona COVID-19 patients being sent to New Mexico

Arizona Health Director Cara Christ addresses the media about the coronavirus pandemic. Some Arizonans testing positive for COVID-19 are being transferred to hospitals in New Mexico due to staffing shortages and a lack of bed space. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Health Director Cara Christ addresses the media about the coronavirus pandemic. Some Arizonans testing positive for COVID-19 are being transferred to hospitals in New Mexico due to staffing shortages and a lack of bed space. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Originally Published: July 16, 2020 5:07 p.m.

SANTA FE, N.M. - People who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona are being transferred to New Mexico hospitals because of staffing shortages and a lack of bed space, under a federal law that requires hospitals to accept patients from neighboring states if beds are available.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the transfer of out-of-state patients poses challenges as some New Mexico facilities are at or nearing capacity levels, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

New Mexico has fewer hospital beds per capita than many other states, she said.

“That means we have less available for our folks here, which means I have to do even a better job at managing COVID and New Mexicans are going to have to have even more personal responsibility than many other Americans,” she told The Washington Post in an online broadcast interview.

Lujan Grisham also suggested that the state would not reject such patients under the law, even if it could.

The University of New Mexico Hospital and Presbyterian Healthcare Services have accepted Arizona patients for treatment, including 96 patients from the Navajo Nation since March, officials said.

The New Mexico Department of Health has confirmed the transfer of patients. But the department said the number of patients is not large enough to affect New Mexico's ability to provide for its own residents. “Being able to work with other states to share resources in emergencies is very important, but it’s also important that Arizona learn to better manage the rampant spread of COVID-19 that it’s let occur there,” department spokesman David Morgan said.

It is unclear how many patients have been transferred from Arizona to New Mexico, or if there were out-of-state patients from other states. Out-of-state patients are not added to the state's case count, but they are included in the hospitalization numbers.

The number of occupied ICU beds at seven designated New Mexico hospitals this week was at 256, below the maximum capacity of 614 beds, according to department data.

However, two Presbyterian hospitals are near capacity and have activated their disaster plans, but not because of COVID-19, said Clay Holderman, Presbyterian’s chief operating officer. Those patients have a range of other ailments that have been worsened by a lack of preventive care.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some – especially older adults and people with existing health problems – it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona orders hospitals to activate emergency plans for virus surge
New Mexico halts school sports, indoor dining, filmaking
Navajo Nation infections surge
Some Arizona hospitals activate surge plans as case count climbs
New Mexico blocks roads into Gallup as virus cases surge
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State