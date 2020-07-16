County Supervisors won’t act against restaurants breaking governor’s COVID-19 orders

KINGMAN – Last week’s executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey limiting indoor dining to 50% capacity gave new enforcement powers to the Mohave County Environmental Health division at the Mohave County Public Health Department, the department’s director, Denise Burley, told the county board of supervisors Monday, July 13.

“How do you wish us to proceed with that,” Burley asked the supervisors, calling to the podium Environmental Health Manager Ron Balsamo.

Balsamo’s division is responsible for inspecting local food businesses, but also handles food complaints, such as not obeying COVID-19 rules.

Balsamo said until now the department limited itself to education of restaurant personnel who didn’t comply with the governor’s order.

“Now we can move to asking and demanding compliance,” Balsamo said. “That would give us authority to shut down the business.”

During their regular food inspections, the Environmental Health team has been taking an additional “look around,” Balsamo said.

They check if employees wear masks, if the patrons are being seated a safe distance from one another, and if the establishment is operating at no more than 50% capacity as recommended.

No business has openly defied the rules, yet, Balsamo said. He said in cases of non-compliant restaurants so far, a polite conversation with management ended up with the restaurant declaring the problem will be fixed.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 said the pandemic is not a good time for a “feel-good attitude.”



“Everybody knows what the rules are,” he said about food businesses. “You know you are in a violation; clean up your act or we’ll shut you down.”

Chairwoman Jean Bishop agreed the county needs to take action, but emphasizes the county doesn’t want to be the “mask or food police.”

Finally, the board instructed the Public Health Department to continue with their educational efforts, supported by oral and then written calls to obey the order.



Burley also informed the board about new hires. Mohave County Department of Public Health hired three data-entry persons and six out of 10 community health education specialists that the board had approved. She said the department has a problem recruiting nurses, and only one person applied for four positions posted on the county’s website. MCDPH is also looking for a senior community health education specialist and an epidemiologist to replace the temporary person filling the position.

Burley admitted the department is lagging behind on contact tracing investigations. Often, the situation is caused by a delay in getting a COVID-19 test result from the labs, which takes four to six days now. A day later, during a press conference with the county’s hospital leaders on Tuesday, July 14, Burley mentioned an extreme case when a patient waited 11 days for a positive result.

She said the cases in the county continue to grow, especially in the 20-50 age bracket.