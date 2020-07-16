OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 16
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

COVID-19 cases spiking for visitors to Nevada

At least 123 visitors to Nevada have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks. The Las Vegas welcome sign is shown above. (Photo by Thomas Wolf, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/30hjVjh)

At least 123 visitors to Nevada have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks. The Las Vegas welcome sign is shown above. (Photo by Thomas Wolf, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/30hjVjh)

MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 16, 2020 5:08 p.m.

LAS VEGAS – At least 123 visitors to Nevada tested positive for the coronavirus while visiting the state in recent weeks or shortly after returning home, according to state health data.

The cases jumped in the weeks after Nevada's casinos reopened on June 4 after being shuttered for nearly three months. Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state was ready to welcome people from across the country, saying "We’re encouraging visitors to come and enjoy themselves and have a good time.”

Last week, Sisolak re-imposed restrictions on bars and restaurants to address a spike in cases, including closing bars in counties deemed hot spots. When asked if he'd close casinos again, the governor said he would wait for additional information before deciding whether to implement new restrictions on them.

It's unclear how many visitors came since then. Tourist data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for the month of June is set to be released at the end of this month.

According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the week the casinos opened, 16 visitors tested positive in the state.

The biggest wave of cases was between June 22 and June 28, when 31 visitors tested positive for the virus in the state.

Eight of those people were from Arizona and 13 were from California. Two each came from Florida, Texas and Utah, while Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee and Brazil all had a resident test positive in Nevada.

Between the last few days of June and the Fourth of July weekend, 24 visitors tested positive for the virus while in the state. Half were from California.

Since early June, Californians have accounted for 46% of the visitors to Nevada who tested positive for the virus while in the state or shortly after returning home. Arizonans accounted for 17% of those cases, followed by Texans, who made up about 10% and Utah residents, who were about 6%.

Overall, Nevada has reported nearly 32,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 626 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness and death. The vast majority recover.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Nevada governor shutters gambling, dining to halt virus
Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
Another 28 COVID-19 cases logged in Mohave County
Virus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Mohave County: 4 deaths, 41 new cases of coronavirus recorded
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State