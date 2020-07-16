COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 mark in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Mohave County has now suffered more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19, and the death toll is approaching 100.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced a single-day record 137 new cases and two deaths the evening of Wednesday, July 15. There have now been 2,084 confirmed cases of the disease and 96 known deaths from complications of COVID-19.

The two deaths, and 59 new cases, were logged In the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave. The deceased were in the 50-59 and 80-89 age ranges.

County health officials said 15 of the new cases were in the Kingman service area, including five in the 60-69 age bracket and one in the 70-79 age group.

Lake Havasu City logged another 61 cases, while two new cases were confirmed in the Arizona Strip.

Another 48 cases were announced on Tuesday, July 14, including 10 in the Kingman area. Four of those patients are in the vulnerable 80-89 age bracket.

The Bullhead City service area has experienced the most cases in the county – 984 with 36 deaths. The Kingman service area has suffered the most deaths – 46 from 434 cases. Lake Havasu City has had 626 cases and 14 deaths, while another 38 cases have been confirmed in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials are reporting 581 county residents have recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 13.

The county has been experiencing a surge of cases and high test positivity rates.

County health officials confirmed 511 new cases and five deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, July 15.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 24 more cases and six more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Wednesday, July 15.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services for Wednesday, July 15, there were 63 confirmed cases from 145 tests for a positivity rate of 43%.

That continues a trend. AZDHS was reporting a 31% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Friday, July 10; a 34% positivity rate (63 cases from 188 tests) on Saturday, July 11; a 23.4% positivity rate (66 cases from 282 tests) on Sunday, July 12; a 27% positivity rate (six cases from 22 tests) on Monday, July 13; and a 37% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Tuesday, July 14.

According to AZDHS, 14,180 tests have been conducted on county residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 11,134 tests conducted for the actual virus, 10.9% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,046 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.7% have been positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, July 15, AZDHS reported 3,259 new cases and 58 more deaths. More than 134,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,492 have died, with an increase of nearly 30,000 cases and more than 400 deaths in the past nine days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 3.5 million cases and nearly 138,000 deaths. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman, Lake Havasu and Bullhead.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.