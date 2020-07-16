Face shields approved as an alternative to face masks in county buildings

KINGMAN – After a resident without a mask or a medical exemption was removed from the previous Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 suggested face shields as an alternative for those who wish to attend county meetings but can’t wear a face covering.

She also spoke about a misconception that is causing some controversy in the community.

“We are not mandating masks in unincorporated areas of Mohave County,” Bishop said at the special meeting of the board of supervisors on Thursday, July 16. “We [only] require face masks in the county buildings.”

Mohave County Public Health Nursing Manager Lynne Valentine replied that unfortunately, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face shields are not a great alternative to face masks because they have an open bottom that doesn’t keep droplets of the virus contained.

“Wouldn’t the droplets drop down on the person’s lap if they are seated in the auditorium,” Bishop asked.

“They would still escape, yes,” Valentine said, adding some agencies and people choose it as a “better than nothing” solution.

Supervisor Buster Johnson said the Mohave County courts recently had this discussion, dealing with people who were claiming exemptions from wearing face masks due to medical reasons. The courts approved face shields as a reasonable accommodation.

Johnson introduced a motion for the county to do the same and allocate funds to purchase face shields. Per District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould’s suggestion, the decision was made to order disposable face shields.

The motion carried 4-1, with District 3 Supervisor Hildy Angius voting against the idea.

A record number of 137 new cases of COVID-19 in the county was reported on Wednesday, July 15, said Assistant Health Director Melissa Palmer, who represented the Mohave County Department of Public Health at the meeting.

There are no major changes in the local hospital situation, Palmer said, with the use of ICU beds and ventilators being heavy but manageable.

That prompted Johnson to inquire what would happen if there was an accident and the hospital would not have a ventilator available.

“If we have an accident, do we ship them to the next hospital,” Johnson asked.

Palmer explained that in such cases the Arizona Surge Line is being utilized. That allows not only for the movement of patients between medical facilities in the state, but also equipment, she said.

She also mentioned that six newly hired COVID-19 contact tracers and investigators will join the team on Monday, July 20. They will be trained and quickly brought up to speed to help handle a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In another matter, the board was updated on multi-jurisdictional opioid litigation in the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, litigation of which the county is a part. The county hopes to recover part of the costs of dealing with opioid abuse from drug manufacturers.

The board received advice in closed session and voted 5-0 to approve the current settlement discussion. The final settlement will be presented at a later date for approval by the board.