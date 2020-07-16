Obituary | Charles Oliver Krueger
Originally Published: July 16, 2020 6:22 p.m.
Charles Oliver Krueger, born Sept. 21, 1937 in Kearney, Nebraska to John and Nora Krueger, passed away peacefully at home on July 4.
Chuck, as known to his friends, moved to Kingman in 1987.
He worked with the Game and Fish Department until retiring in 2006.
Chuck is survived by five children and his grandchildren. He was very charismatic with a great sense of humor. He loved telling stories of his adventures at the Game and Fish Department at the various places along the Colorado River.
Most Read
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Mohave County 911
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Mohave County reports more COVID-19 patients on ventilators
- Mohave County health officials report 77 new COVID-19 cases
- Only 7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mohave County
- Unmasked man removed from Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting; Constitutional claim doesn’t cut it
- CEO outlines COVID battles at Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Kingman area resident dies from COVID-19
- County confirms another 89 COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Kingman area
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Monsoon Season: 2020 Kingman monsoon conditions up in the air
- Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
- Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on
- Mohave 911
- Kingman police: Mostly quiet on the mask compliance front
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: