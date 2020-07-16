Obituary | Petra Rooks

Petra was born April 10, 1937 to Virginia and Manuel Sanchez in Prescott, Arizona. She died July 9, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona. Petra grew up in Prescott, and, as a child, the family traveled to the Phoenix and El Mirage area, where they would pick cotton, then returned to Prescott in the off season. In her late teenage years, she met and married the love of her life, Charles Rooks. They were blessed with two boys, Carlos and Paul. The family lived in several states where work took them. The family settled in Phoenix, where Petra worked several different jobs to help finish raising the boys. In 2002, Petra and Charles retired, and moved to Kingman to be near their oldest son, Carlos, and his family. Upon Charles’ death, Petra met and lived with Aurelio “Lelo” Martinez, her long-time partner. She loved going to the casinos, being at home with the family, cooking and playing poker with the family, or whoever dared to sit down to play. She was a loving mother, Nana, and great-Nana, and will be missed immensely.

She is survived by her partner, Aurelio “Lelo”; sons, Carlos (Lori) and Paul (Karen); grandchildren, Cecilia, Katherine (Darius), Jared (Jessica), Jordan (Vanessa), Jenna, and Carlos (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Arianna, Edward, Julian, Lily, Aja, Connor, Miles, Elijah, Jett, Matthew, Aria, Leilani and Coheed; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rooks; parents, Virginia and Manuel Sanchez; sister, Mary Vasquez; and grandson, Matthew Bechtel.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Canyon Community Church, 3270 N. Harvard St., Kingman, Arizona, 86409. Reception to follow at the church.