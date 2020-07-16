OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 16
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Petra Rooks

Petra Rooks

Petra Rooks

Originally Published: July 16, 2020 6:23 p.m.

Petra was born April 10, 1937 to Virginia and Manuel Sanchez in Prescott, Arizona. She died July 9, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona. Petra grew up in Prescott, and, as a child, the family traveled to the Phoenix and El Mirage area, where they would pick cotton, then returned to Prescott in the off season. In her late teenage years, she met and married the love of her life, Charles Rooks. They were blessed with two boys, Carlos and Paul. The family lived in several states where work took them. The family settled in Phoenix, where Petra worked several different jobs to help finish raising the boys. In 2002, Petra and Charles retired, and moved to Kingman to be near their oldest son, Carlos, and his family. Upon Charles’ death, Petra met and lived with Aurelio “Lelo” Martinez, her long-time partner. She loved going to the casinos, being at home with the family, cooking and playing poker with the family, or whoever dared to sit down to play. She was a loving mother, Nana, and great-Nana, and will be missed immensely.

She is survived by her partner, Aurelio “Lelo”; sons, Carlos (Lori) and Paul (Karen); grandchildren, Cecilia, Katherine (Darius), Jared (Jessica), Jordan (Vanessa), Jenna, and Carlos (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Arianna, Edward, Julian, Lily, Aja, Connor, Miles, Elijah, Jett, Matthew, Aria, Leilani and Coheed; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rooks; parents, Virginia and Manuel Sanchez; sister, Mary Vasquez; and grandson, Matthew Bechtel.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Canyon Community Church, 3270 N. Harvard St., Kingman, Arizona, 86409. Reception to follow at the church.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

In Memory Of: Charles Ray Rooks
Obituary | Sherry Lee Bechtel-Knight
Obituary | Rose Valerie (Porter) Christie
Obituary | Diane Anderson
Ola Smith Pangburn

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State