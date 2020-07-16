St. John’s United Methodist Church in Kingman welcomes new pastor

KINGMAN – Andrew Devereaux is the new pastor at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave., Kingman.

Prior to being appointed at St John’s, he served as associate pastor of Red Mountain UMC in Mesa, and as director of contemporary worship at Desert Spring UMC in Las Vegas.

Devereaux has a strong passion for preaching, teaching, worshipping through music and helping others live into God’s call and purpose for their lives.

Devereaux is the son and great-grandson of Methodist elders. He was born in Princeton, New Jersey, but spent the majority of his life in Las Vegas.

He has been married to Ali for seven years. They have two children – Darla Jane, 6, and Truman James, who turns 2 this month.

Information provided by St. John’s United Methodist Church