University of Arizona professors to decide if classes are in person or remote

TUCSON - Individual professors at the University of Arizona will decide whether to teach their fall classes in person, remotely or in a hybrid fashion, university President Robert Robbins said Thursday.

While thousands of students have made it clear they want to either return to campus or to begin their university experience in person, many faculty members have health concerns for themselves or others in their families, Robbins said during a news briefing.

“We're trying to balance all of these things together," Robbins said. “Each professor will decide how that class will be delivered."

The university switched to remote learning last March but announced in April that it planned to resume in-person instruction on the Tucson campus in the fall. The fall semester begins Aug. 24.

Amid a surging number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Robbins last month expressed reservations about reopening the campus.

On Thursday, he voiced confidence in steps being taken to prepare the campus and to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including requiring daily health checks for dormitory residents.

"I think we can pull this off ... but it requires people to follow the rules," Robbins said after listing hand washing, face coverings and distancing as essential steps.

In other developments:

– The daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona held steady for a second day, state health officials reported Thursday.

Arizona tallied another 3,259 confirmed cases, only two more cases than reported the previous day and below record days where the count reached almost 5,000. The latest number of additional deaths came out to 58. The number of hospitalizations, ICU bed occupancy and ventilator use for COVID-19 patients also changed little. Hospital capacity statewide was reported to be around 89%.

While some wonder if this could be a sign of a flattening of the curve, experts say it's too soon to tell.

In total, Arizona has seen more than 134,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,492 related deaths. However, the number of cases could be far higher because many people have not been tested, and some can be infected without feeling sick.

– More than 100 city of Phoenix employees including librarians and police officers are being urged to serve as support staff at federal COVID-19 testing sites. They can volunteer for paid four-hour shifts, the Arizona Republic reported. They will have personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer available.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.