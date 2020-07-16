Unmasked: Kingman protesters demand end to face mask requirement

An anti-mask protest on Wednesday, July 15 attracted 15 to 20 protesters with hand-made posters to the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Sycamore Avenue.

“No masks,” “Mohave County tyrants, mandatory face masks are illegal,” and “We will not be muzzled” were among the slogans.

“I’m here because those of us with respiratory illness have ADA [Americans with Disabilities] rights to not be discriminated against,” said Connie Canfield from Kingman. “Those rights are not being upheld in this town.”

Canfield said she has a daughter with asthma who can’t wear a mask and is “being called a murderer on a daily basis.”



“We both already had the virus anyway,” she added. “We had it over a month ago. There’s no need to put ourselves in danger because of somebody else’s irrational fear.”

“What brought me here is the illegal proclamation that was issued by the mayor on June 30 for mandatory face masks,” said one of the protesters, Bridget Langston from Kingman.

Langston called the proclamation issued by Kingman Mayor Jen Miles illegal. She said it was never voted on by city council and never brought before the voters of Kingman, so, Langston claims, the edict actually expired after 72 hours.

In reality, the mask requirement remains in effect until at least Aug. 1.

“This ritual that she’s ordering us to take part in, wearing a mask all day wherever we go – big, big problem with that,” Langston continued. “First of all, it is completely ineffective in preventing the spread of any virus. It’s also very dangerous. Masks become incubators for germs and bacteria. We are also not meant to breathe carbon dioxide for hours. It depletes our oxygen.”

A few protesters refused to go on the record, citing their distrust of the media as a reason.