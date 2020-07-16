OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 16
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Unmasked: Kingman protesters demand end to face mask requirement

Anti-mask protesters hold signs up to passing traffic at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Sycamore Avenue on Wednesday, July 15. It was the third anti-mask protest in Kingman since Mayor Jen Miles declared on June 30, 2020, that masks must be worn in businesses in Kingman. (Photos by Agata Popeda)

Anti-mask protesters hold signs up to passing traffic at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Sycamore Avenue on Wednesday, July 15. It was the third anti-mask protest in Kingman since Mayor Jen Miles declared on June 30, 2020, that masks must be worn in businesses in Kingman. (Photos by Agata Popeda)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 16, 2020 6:10 p.m.

photo

An anti-mask protest on Wednesday, July 15 attracted 15 to 20 protesters with hand-made posters to the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Sycamore Avenue.

“No masks,” “Mohave County tyrants, mandatory face masks are illegal,” and “We will not be muzzled” were among the slogans.

“I’m here because those of us with respiratory illness have ADA [Americans with Disabilities] rights to not be discriminated against,” said Connie Canfield from Kingman. “Those rights are not being upheld in this town.”

Canfield said she has a daughter with asthma who can’t wear a mask and is “being called a murderer on a daily basis.”

“We both already had the virus anyway,” she added. “We had it over a month ago. There’s no need to put ourselves in danger because of somebody else’s irrational fear.”

“What brought me here is the illegal proclamation that was issued by the mayor on June 30 for mandatory face masks,” said one of the protesters, Bridget Langston from Kingman.

Langston called the proclamation issued by Kingman Mayor Jen Miles illegal. She said it was never voted on by city council and never brought before the voters of Kingman, so, Langston claims, the edict actually expired after 72 hours.

In reality, the mask requirement remains in effect until at least Aug. 1.

“This ritual that she’s ordering us to take part in, wearing a mask all day wherever we go – big, big problem with that,” Langston continued. “First of all, it is completely ineffective in preventing the spread of any virus. It’s also very dangerous. Masks become incubators for germs and bacteria. We are also not meant to breathe carbon dioxide for hours. It depletes our oxygen.”

A few protesters refused to go on the record, citing their distrust of the media as a reason.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Protest of face-covering proclamation set for Friday, July 3 in Kingman
Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
Rants and Raves | July 3, 2020
Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Kingman’s mask mandate
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State