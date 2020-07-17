Kingman area suffers 17 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another 17 cases of COVID-19 in the Kingman service area were among 85 new cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Thursday, July 16.

One of the Kingman area patients, an adult in the 70-79 age range, is hospitalized with complications of the virus. Of the 16 remaining cases, five are in the more vulnerable age brackets, including two each in the 60-69 and 70-79 age ranges, and one age 80-89. Fourteen of the cases are under investigation, and three are linked to another known case.

County health officials also reported 41 new confirmed cases in the Bullhead City service, and 27 cases in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The county has now suffered 2,169 cases since the first case was logged on March 24. There have been 96 deaths.

The Bullhead City service area has experienced the most cases in the county – 1,025 with 36 deaths. The Kingman service area has suffered the most deaths – 46 from 451 cases. Lake Havasu City has had 653 cases and 14 deaths, while another 38 cases have been confirmed in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials are reporting 581 county residents have recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 13.

The county has been experiencing a surge of cases and high test positivity rates. County health officials confirmed 631 new cases and five deaths in the seven-day period ending Thursday, July 16.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 26 more cases and six more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Thursday, July 16.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services for Thursday, July 16, there were 87 confirmed cases from 183 tests for a positivity rate of 48%. That’s the highest positivity registered this month in Mohave County, and is more than twice the state average.

The high rate continues a trend. AZDHS was reporting a 31% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Friday, July 10; a 34% positivity rate (63 cases from 188 tests) on Saturday, July 11; a 23.4% positivity rate (66 cases from 282 tests) on Sunday, July 12; a 27% positivity rate (six cases from 22 tests) on Monday, July 13; a 37% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Tuesday, July 14; and a 43% rate (63 cases from 145 tests) on Wednesday, July 15.

According to AZDHS, 14,398 tests have been conducted on county residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 11,317 tests conducted for the actual virus, 11.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,081 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.7% have been positive.

Statewide on Thursday, July 15, AZDHS reported 3,910 new cases and 91 more deaths. More than 138,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,583 have died, with an increase of nearly 34,000 cases and about 500 deaths in the past 10 days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 3.6 million cases and more than 138,000 deaths. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman, Lake Havasu and Bullhead.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.