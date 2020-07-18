Air drop helps firefighters stop wildland fire near Kingman
Updated as of Saturday, July 18, 2020 6:54 PM
A jet dropping fire retardant was used to knock down a wildfire burning on a peak to the west of Stockton Hill Road at milepost 9.3 on Sunday, July 12. A helicopter was also employed to drop water on the fire. Local resident Jennie Kendrick, who took this photo, credited the quick response for saving homes. The fire danger has been high this year due to warm temperatures, high winds, low humidity, a lack of rain and excessive fuel for fires from vegetation that grew after a wet winter but has now died. There are outdoor burning bans in effect for the City of Kingman and the unincorporated areas in Mohave County.
