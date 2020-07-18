Briefs | Ducey appoints 6 new members to state nominating commission

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed six new members to a state commission that nominates applicants for appointment to fill appellate court vacancies and that this year will also help fill the ranks of a politically important panel that redraws congressional and legislative districts once a decade.

Ducey, a Republican, had drawn criticism from Democrats because the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments had vacancies but no Democrats among its members, the Arizona Capitol Times reported.

But that landscape changed Friday when Ducey’s office announced the appointments of six new members, including three Democrats as well as two Republicans and an independent.

The nominating commission evaluates applicants for Arizona Supreme Court and Court of Appeals appointments before nominating some to the governor, who decides whom to appoint from among the nominees.

The nominating commission this summer also will screen applicants for appointment to the Independent Redistricting Commission, a five-member panel created as a result of a voter-approved ballot measure to take redistricting out of the hands of the Legislature.

The redistricting process is politically charged because how districts are drawn can influence which party’s candidates can be elected.

Four Republican and Democratic legislative leaders each appoint one redistricting commission member from a list chosen by the nominating commission. Those appointees then pick the fifth member, an independent who will chair the panel.

Hawaii inmates monitored for COVID-19 at Arizona prison

HONOLULU - Dozens of Hawaii inmates housed at a private prison in southern Arizona are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, including some who had contact with inmates from Nevada who already tested positive.

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said 45 Hawaii inmates in the same unit at the Saguaro Correctional Center are in quarantine and being monitored for symptoms, while the 28 Hawaii inmates who had contact with Nevada inmates will be quarantined for 14 days, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Another five Hawaii inmates were being held in the medical unit for issues unrelated to COVID-19, department officials said.

Hawaii prisoners occupied more than 1,100 of the facility's 1,926 beds as of Friday, officials said. Nevada inmates occupied an additional 99 beds.

“There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among any Hawaii inmates housed at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona. Saguaro’s parent company, CoreCivic, confirms that 69 offenders from Nevada, housed in a separate part of the facility, tested positive for COVID-19," Public Safety spokeswoman Toni Schwartz said.

Saguaro Correctional Center is located in Eloy about 65 miles southeast of Phoenix.

FBI: Bank robbery suspect dead; 2 agents wounded in Arizona

MESA - Two FBI agents were shot and wounded Friday at an apartment complex in a Phoenix suburb while executing an arrest warrant for a serial bank robbery suspect who was found dead, the FBI said.

One injured agent was treated at the scene in Mesa for minor injuries and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the FBI said.

The FBI identified the suspect as 49-year-old Abraham Rivera.

No further information was provided on how the suspect died or other circumstances.

Arizona AG asks Supreme Court to decide Tucson election date

TUCSON - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to weigh in on a dispute between Tucson and the state Legislature over the city’s plans to hold elections in 2021 instead of an even-numbered year.

Brnovich, a Republican, said Tucson’s election plans may violate a 2018 law requiring cities to hold their elections in even-numbered years if their off-year elections show a significantly lower turnout. Tucson officials say state lawmakers can’t tell them when to hold their city elections.

If the Supreme Court sides with Brnovich, Tucson will have to change its election date or lose state funding that amounts to about a quarter of its general fund revenue.

Brnovich looked into the issue at the request of Republican Rep. T.J. Shope.

“This is another attempt by our State Legislature to micromanage and undermine our ability to self-govern as a city,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement.