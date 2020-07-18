Briefs | Pagenaud snaps Ganassi streak with IndyCar win at Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa - Simon Pagenaud came from the last starting spot before holding off Scott Dixon in the final laps to win the IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway on Friday night.

Pagenaud was sent to the back after a fuel pressure issue forced him to scrap his qualifying attempt. He wound up stretching his tires with a unique strategy to give team owner Roger Penske his first IndyCar win since purchasing the series late last year.

Cardinals sign OL Kelvin Beachum

TEMPE - The Arizona Cardinals have signed offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum to a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old Beachum is an eight-year veteran who played the last three seasons with the New York Jets. He started all 45 games he played at left tackle. The 6-foot-3, 308-pounder began his career with Pittsburgh, playing four seasons for the Steelers at left and right tackle. He also played one year in Jacksonville.

Beachum provides more depth for the Cardinals' offensive line. They recently signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a long-term deal but the right tackle spot could be open. Last year's starter Justin Murray returns, but he'll potentially have competition from several players, including veteran Marcus Gilbert, rookie Josh Jones and Beachum.