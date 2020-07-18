Mohave County announces 11 COVID-19 deaths in a single day

KINGMAN – Mohave County health officials announced 11 more deaths from COVID-19 the evening of Friday, July 17, the most deaths recorded in a single day since the first case was discovered here on March 24.

The Kingman service area was spared, with 10 of the 11 deaths reported in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave. The other was in Lake Havasu City.

The coronavirus continues to spread in the county, with 85 new cases confirmed on Thursday, July 16, and 40 on Friday, July 17.

Of the 125 new cases announced on Thursday and Friday, 19 were in the Kingman area. One of the Kingman area patients, an adult in the 70-79 age range, is hospitalized with complications of the virus. Of the 18 remaining cases, six are in the most vulnerable age brackets, including two each in the 60-69 age group, three in the 70-79 age range and one age 80-89.

The county also reported 61 cases in Bullhead City and 42 in Lake Havasu on Thursday and Friday.

Mohave County has now experienced 2,209 cases and 107 deaths.

The Bullhead City service area has logged the most cases in the county – 1,047 with 46 deaths. The Kingman service area has also suffered 46 deaths, but only 453 cases. Lake Havasu City has had 668 cases and 15 deaths, while another 41 cases have been confirmed in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials are reporting 581 county residents have recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 13.

The county has been experiencing a surge of cases and high test positivity rates. County health officials confirmed 479 new cases and 15 deaths in the seven-day period ending Friday, July 17.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 20 more cases and eight more deaths than the totals for the pandemic than the county was reporting Friday, July 16.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services for Friday, July 17, there were 34 cases from 42 tests for a positivity rate of 81%.

The high rate continues a trend. AZDHS was reporting a 31% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Friday, July 10; a 34% positivity rate (63 cases from 188 tests) on Saturday, July 11; a 23.4% positivity rate (66 cases from 282 tests) on Sunday, July 12; a 27% positivity rate (six cases from 22 tests) on Monday, July 13; a 37% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Tuesday, July 14; a 43% rate (63 cases from 145 tests) on Wednesday, July 15; and a 48% positivity rate (87 cases from 183 tests) on Thursday, July 16..

According to AZDHS, 14,440 tests have been conducted on county residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 11,344 tests conducted for the actual virus, 11.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,096 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.8% have been positive.

Statewide on Saturday, July 18, AZDHS reported 2,742 new cases and 147 more deaths. More than 141,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,730 have died, with an increase of nearly 37,000 cases and about 659 deaths in the past 11 days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 3.7 million cases and nearly 140,000 deaths. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman, Lake Havasu and Bullhead.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.