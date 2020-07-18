Mohave County jobless rate declines

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s unemployment rate was 12.8 percent in June. Not good for most years; not bad for the middle of a pandemic.

The figures release last week by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity showed that unemployment fell from 13.7% in May in the county to 12.8% in June.

Last year, Mohave County had a 5.9% unemployment rate in June.

The county lags behind both the nation and the state, which recorded jobless rates of 11.1% and 10.3% respectively in June.

Statewide, unemployment rose from 8.8% in May to 10.3% in June, while the national rate fell from 13.3% in May to 11.1% in June.

Mohave County has the 10th highest rate among Arizona Counties. Yuma has the highest jobless rate with 21.8%, while La Paz has the lowest unemployment at 8.0%.