Mohave County records 41 new COVID=19 cases

KINGMAN – A day after 11 deaths from complications of COVID-19 were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, Mohave County caught a bit of a break from the coronavirus.

County health officials reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths, the evening of Saturday, July 18. Mohave County has now suffered 2,250 cases and 107 deaths, a mortality rate of 4.8%, since the first case in the county was confirmed on March 24.

All of the new cases were reported in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City service areas, which logged 28 and 13 new cases respectively. Thirteen of the Lake Havasu cases and six of the Bullhead cases involved adults age 60 or older, who are more likely to become severely ill.

The Bullhead City area has experienced 1,060 cases and 46 deaths. The Kingman area has also had 46 deaths, but just 453 cases, which means more than 10% of the individuals who have tested positive in the Kingman area have died.

Lake Havasu City has experienced 696 cases, but just 15 deaths, while 41 cases have been recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The average age of a COVID-19 patient in the county has settled at 48.6 years, while the average age of those who died from the disease is 78, the county reported.

The county noted that the case count has risen dramatically in recent weeks in all age groups, and urged residents to maintain caution. “Things might seem more normal now, but we’re simply not there yet,” county health officials wrote in a news release.

They recommended residents wear face masks and practice social distancing in public in addition to washing their hands frequently.

County health officials are reporting 581 county residents have recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 13.

The county has been experiencing a surge of cases and high test-positivity rates. County health officials confirmed 443 new cases and 14 deaths in the seven-day period ending Saturday, July 18.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 19 more cases and eight more deaths than the totals for the pandemic than the county was reporting Saturday, July 18.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services for Saturday, July 18, there were 40 cases from 315 tests for a positivity rate of 13%.

The high rate continues a trend. AZDHS was reporting a 23.4% positivity rate (66 cases from 282 tests) on Sunday, July 12; a 27% positivity rate (six cases from 22 tests) on Monday, July 13; a 37% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Tuesday, July 14; a 43% rate (63 cases from 145 tests) on Wednesday, July 15; a 48% positivity rate (87 cases from 183 tests) on Thursday, July 16; and a positivity rate of 81% (34 cases from 42 tests) on Friday, July 17.

According to AZDHS, 14,755 tests have been conducted on county residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 11,602 tests conducted for the actual virus, 11.2% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,153 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 4.3% have been positive.

Statewide on Sunday, July 19, AZDHS reported 2,359 new cases and 31 more deaths. More than 143,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,761 have died, with an increase of about 40,000 cases and 700 deaths in the past 12 days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 3.7 million cases and nearly 140,000 deaths on Sunday. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman, Lake Havasu and Bullhead.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.