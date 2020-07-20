Chance for rain through the week for Kingman

KINGMAN – A slight chance of precipitation, around 20% to 30%, will remain for the Kingman area throughout the week along with potential thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The chance for rain is highest at 30% on Monday, July 20 before falling to 10% come nightfall. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., and then a chance of rain between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Tuesday, July 21 will have a high near 101 degrees and a low later that night of approximately 75. No rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, though winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday, July 22 will see wind gusts as high as 30 mph, but again, no precipitation during the day. There is a slight chance of “sprinkles” after 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to NWS. The day’s high will be near 99.

The weather service forecasts a 20% chance of precipitation on Thursday, July 23, with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. The temperature will cool slightly on Thursday with a high near 95 and a low later that night of around 74 degrees.

Friday, July 24 marks the end of possible precipitation for the week. Friday will have a high near 95 degrees, and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The temperature will fall to 73 at night before rising to 95 and 97 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Information provided by the National Weather Service