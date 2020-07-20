Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19

KINGMAN – An adult from the Kingman area is the latest victim of COVID-19 in Mohave County. The death of the individual in the 70-79 age range was announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Sunday, July 19.

That brings the death toll to 108 in the county, including 12 deaths in the three-day span ending Sunday. The county has experienced 2,262 cases, and local health officials said 581 residents had recovered from the disease as of Monday, July 13

There were also 12 new cases confirmed on Sunday, including one involving an adult age 50-59 in the sprawling Kingman service area. There were nine new cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and one in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The Bullhead City area has experienced 1,069 cases and 46 deaths. The Kingman area has suffered the most deaths in the county with 47, but just 453 cases, which means more than 10% of the individuals who have tested positive in the Kingman area have died.

Lake Havasu City has experienced 698 cases, but just 15 deaths, while 41 cases have been recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The average age of a COVID-19 patient in the county has been about 49 years of age, while the average age of those who died from the disease is 78, the county reported on Saturday, July 18.

The county noted that the case count has risen dramatically in recent weeks in all age groups, and urged residents to maintain caution. “Things might seem more normal now, but we’re simply not there yet,” county health officials wrote in a news release.

They recommended residents wear face masks and practice social distancing in public in addition to washing their hands frequently.

The county has been experiencing a surge of cases and high test-positivity rates. County health officials confirmed 448 new cases and 15 deaths in the seven-day period ending Sunday, July 19.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 19 more cases and eight more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Sunday, July 19.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Sunday, July 19, there were 12 new cases from 102 tests for a positivity rate of 12%.

The positivity rate has fallen in recent days. AZDHS was reporting a 23.4% positivity rate (66 cases from 282 tests) on Sunday, July 12; a 27% positivity rate (six cases from 22 tests) on Monday, July 13; a 37% positivity rate (101 cases from 326 tests) on Tuesday, July 14; a 43% rate (63 cases from 145 tests) on Wednesday, July 15; a 48% positivity rate (87 cases from 183 tests) on Thursday, July 16; a positivity rate of 81% (34 cases from 42 tests) on Friday, July 17; and a positivity rate of 13% (40 cases from 315 tests) on Saturday, July 18.

According to AZDHS, 14,857 tests have been conducted on county residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 11,687 tests conducted for the actual virus, 11.2% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,170 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 4.3% have been positive.

Statewide on Monday, July 19, AZDHS reported 1,559 new cases from 8,447 tests for a positivity rate of 18%, and 23 more deaths. More than 145,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,784 have died, with an increase of about 42,000 cases and 700 deaths in the past 12 days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 3.8 million cases and more than 140,000 deaths on Monday. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman, Lake Havasu and Bullhead.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.