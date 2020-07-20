OFFERS
Mon, July 20
Kingman police seek missing person Maria Concepcion Emerson, 81

Maria Concepcion Emerson, 81, hasn’t been seen since leaving her home on foot in the 2600 block of Louise Avenue on Saturday. Emerson is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 122 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928=753-2191. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Police Department)

Originally Published: July 20, 2020 12:12 p.m.

