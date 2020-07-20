OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 20
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kit Carson RV Park in Flagstaff sparks petition for new name

There are petitions circulating to rename the Kit Carson RV Park in Flagstaff due to Carson’s role in forcing the Navajo off their land in the Four Corners Region. A campground is shown above. (National Park Service photo/Public domain)

There are petitions circulating to rename the Kit Carson RV Park in Flagstaff due to Carson’s role in forcing the Navajo off their land in the Four Corners Region. A campground is shown above. (National Park Service photo/Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 20, 2020 9:50 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A petition to change the name of a Flagstaff RV park named for explorer Kit Carson is gaining momentum in the wake of public conversations on systemic racism and white supremacy.

The petition calling for a name change for Kit Carson RV Park has garnered more than 800 signatures since its creation last month, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

Serving in the Union Army, Carson spearheaded a campaign in 1863 to force the Navajo from their land in the Four Corners region to Bosque Redondo in eastern New Mexico after burning their crops and killing livestock.

Thousands of Navajos made the journey known as the Long Walk. Many died along the way or amid horrific living conditions during their internment.

A treaty signed in 1868 between Navajo leaders and the federal government allowed Navajos to return to their homeland. The vast Navajo Nation now spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

“I think some people have this romanticized view of Kit Carson, that he was this western hero,” said Adriana Orman, one of two women who started the petition. “I think it’s just such an insult to the Native American community to keep that name.”

Neither Orman nor Myra Henry, the other petitioner, lives in the park or knows anyone who does. But the name has bugged Henry, who is Navajo, since she moved to Flagstaff a decade ago. She thinks about when her young nieces come to visit and wonder why Carson is being celebrated.

“Why do we have an RV park named after him?” Henry said. “Things like this really do impact the mindset of Native Americans growing up today.”

The park’s management did not immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment.

Carson's name has been an issue elsewhere as the country faces a reckoning with race and how history has treated non-white groups. Last month, the city of Denver took down a Carson statue after activists threatened to vandalize it.

In Taos, New Mexico, where Carson is buried, there is talk again about renaming Kit Carson Memorial Park. The town council voted to change the name in 2014 because of Carson's history but later reneged on the decision.

Since the death of George Floyd and the amplifying of the Black Lives Matter movement, statues of Confederate figures, Spanish explorers and others with a racist history have been removed.

And it's not just statues. Last week, the Washington NFL team announced it would no longer be named the “Redskins.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Unions: Power plant contractors violating Navajo labor laws
Mystery confines Estebanico, black explorer of US Southwest
Navajo robotics team heads to international competition
No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to honor veterans instead
Kit Carson book worth four stars
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State