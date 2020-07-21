OFFERS
Arizona Department of Transportation takes steps toward installing broadband service along highways

The Arizona Department of Transportation is beginning the process to eventually install fiber-optic wire along highways in the state to make travel safer, and to allow partners to serve rural areas with broadband internet service. (Miner file photo)

The Arizona Department of Transportation is beginning the process to eventually install fiber-optic wire along highways in the state to make travel safer, and to allow partners to serve rural areas with broadband internet service. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 21, 2020 2:30 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, July 21, 2020 5:54 PM

PHOENIX – As it advances Gov. Doug Ducey’s initiative to expand high-speed internet across Arizona, the Arizona Department of Transportation is requesting input to inform potential public-private partnerships to install and/or operate broadband conduit along major interstate and highway routes. Coordinating with the Arizona Commerce Authority, ADOT is exploring partnerships that would lead to the development of fiber-optic infrastructure across Arizona, creating more affordable opportunities for wired and wireless broadband connectivity in rural communities.

Respondents have until mid-August to reply. ADOT encourages firms and other stakeholders to respond with information that would lead to a successful future request for proposal to expand connectivity along key interstate and state highway routes.

“Expanding fiber-optic connectivity along these corridors makes our highways safer and smarter while offering the potential for partners to help make rural Arizona a better place to live and do business,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a news release.

“This project provides a foundation for significantly enhanced connectivity and tech-enabled infrastructure throughout Arizona, which will be critical for maintaining our state’s competitiveness in the global economy,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority president and CEO.

In addition to the benefits to rural broadband connectivity, ADOT plans to use the fiber to provide “smart highway” technology such as overhead message boards, traffic cameras, weather stations and wrong-way driving detection technology. The infrastructure also will help lay the groundwork for emerging technology such as connected and automated vehicles.

ADOT already has fiber-optic conduit along freeways in the Phoenix and Tucson areas, as well as a stretch of Interstate 10 near Eloy for a pilot dust detection and warning system. For more information, visit azdot.gov/P3.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation

