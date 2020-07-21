Arizona hunters can still shoot for leftover hunt permit-tags

Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for select 2020 deer, fall turkey and fall youth-only javelina hunts.

There are 287 leftover hunt permit-tags available for general deer hunts, with most of those hunts being for antlered white-tailed deer only in Game Management Units (GMUs) in the southeastern portion of the state.

There also are leftover hunt permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (221), youth-only muzzleloader deer (1), turkey (119) and youth-only javelina (46) hunts.

For a complete list of leftover hunt permit-tags, as well as a printable paper application, visit https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. Paper applications can be found at more than 200 license dealers statewide (call in advance for availability).



The Arizona Game and Fish Department will accept paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags — by mail only — beginning July 20. All completed paper applications must be addressed to Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.

Any remaining leftover hunt permit-tags will go on sale on a “first-come, first-served” basis beginning July 27. To ensure public health and safety protocols are observed, customers will be required to first contact customer service at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2020-21 Arizona Hunting Regulations,” or call 602-942-3000.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department