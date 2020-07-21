Arizona virus hospitalizations go down, 134 more deaths
PHOENIX - The number of people hospitalized in Arizona for treatment of coronavirus infections is still on a slight downward trend but deaths remain high as officials review death certificates and attribute additional deaths to the virus, authorities said Tuesday.
The state Department of Health Services reported 3,500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths.
Arizona since the pandemic began has reported 148,683 confirmed cases of virus infections and 2,913 virus deaths.
The number of in-patient hospitalizations, intensive care bed occupancy and ventilator use due to COVID-19 were about the same or slightly lower than the previous day, the health services department said.
Arizona hospitals were at 83% capacity, with 85% of their ICU beds filled, the department said.
Arizona became a national COVID-19 hotspot, with some of the highest U.S. rates of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted a stay-at-home order in mid-May.
He later reimposed some restrictions.
The number of infections in Arizona and elsewhere is thought to be much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
The state's daily record for virus-related deaths is 147. Officials have said recent high daily death reports have emerged because of the reviews of death certificates that resulted in more of them being classified as virus related.
In other developments:
– The Salt River Project electrical utility is extending its ban on disconnecting service during the pandemic to Oct. 1.
The utility, which serves more than 2 million people in central Arizona, began the moratorium back on March 16. It hopes to work out appropriate payment plans with households experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
Late payment fees will resume Aug. 1 except for customers on economy price plans.
