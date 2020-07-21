OFFERS
Cardinals push for playoffs with QB Murray, improved defense

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, with a year of NFL experience, is expected to help the Cardinals make a push for the playoffs this season after going 5-10-1 in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Margaret Bowles)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 21, 2020 11:38 a.m.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (2019: 5-10-1)

CAMP SITE: Glendale, Arizona.

LAST YEAR: In their first season with coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals were exciting on offense and showed promise for the future. The team's defense was among the NFL's worst and one of the big reasons they had a losing record. Murray showed ample playmaking ability after being selected No. 1 overall from Oklahoma. A mid-season trade with the Dolphins brought RB Kenyan Drake, who played well during the last half of season. Though the defense struggled, linebacker Chandler Jones and safety Budda Baker made Pro Bowl.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR Deandre Hopkins, LB Isaiah Simmons, LB Devon Kennard, LB De'Vondre Campbell, DT Jordan Phillips, OT Josh Jones, DT Leki Fotu, DT Rashard Lawrence, OT Kelvin Beachum.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: RB David Johnson, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Pharoh Cooper, TE Charles Clay, C A.Q. Shipley, DL Rodney Gunter, DL Zach Kerr, LB Cassius Marsh, LB Joe Walker.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: The Cardinals would have liked to have had more time developing Murray, who will have a new No. 1 receiver in Hopkins. They've also made lots of changes to the defense and would like to have seen how their new pieces fit.

CAMP NEEDS: All eyes will be on Murray to see how big of a jump he makes in his second season. There's also a potential position battle at right tackle, where returning starter Justin Murray, veterans Marcus Gilbert and Beachum, and rookie Jones are all in the mix. The defense will be a work in progress with coordinator Vance Joseph figuring out how veterans Kennard, Campbell and Phillips fit in his system. Joseph also must figure out how best to use Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick who was a do-everything defender at Clemson.

EXPECTATIONS: The Cardinals want to push for a winning record and a spot in playoffs for first time since 2015. Considering roster improvements, that's not totally unrealistic, but the NFC West is a tough place to be. The San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks all expect to make the playoffs as well.

