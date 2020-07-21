Dr. Maria Ayon joins Mohave Community College as dean of student and community engagement at Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – Dr. Maria Ayon is the new Dean of Student and Community Engagement at Mohave Community College’s Lake Havasu City Campus.

Ayon replaces Jann Woods, who is retiring after 19 years at the college. Ayon’s first day will be Aug. 3, with Woods assisting with the transition for two weeks.

Ayon was chosen for the position after a nationwide search, during which 86 candidates applied for the job.

Three finalists were chosen for interviews, which were recently held at the Lake Havasu City Campus, MCC wrote in a news release.

Ayon, born and raised in McFarland, California, was the first in her family to graduate college and complete a terminal degree, MCC wrote in its release.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from California State University, Northridge.

Her Doctor of Education degree was obtained from University of La Verne in Organizational Leadership.

Ayon has worked in higher education in a variety of capacities for more than 20 years.

That includes roles with Califronia State University, Northridge; Hartnell College, Pierce College, Antioch University and more.

More recently and prior to the surfacing of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was consulting individuals regarding their admissions options and providing consulting services to community colleges regarding departmental strategic plans.

“Her experience in higher education has grounded her work in student access, student equity and student success,” the college wrote. “She has managed various units including Pre-college Programs, Matriculation, Admissions, Outreach, Recruitment, Financial Aid, Marketing and Teacher Preparation, giving her a full understanding of Enrollment Management.”

Ayon has also worked with a variety of student populations including adult learners, foster youths, students with disabilities, parents and guardians, international students and more.

The release noted that Ayon believes in community advocacy, college access and mentoring youth.

“We're excited to have Dr. Ayon join our Lake Havasu Campus team,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said

“She has many years of experience working in higher education, serving students, and actively engaged in community activities. I believe she will be a wonderful asset to the College and to the community of Lake Havasu City,” Klippenstein continued.

Information provided by MCC