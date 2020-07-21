OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 22
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Miner July 22 Adoption Spotlight: Angelica

Get to know Angelica at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angelica and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Angelica at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angelica and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: July 21, 2020 2:20 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Angelica is known as a social butterfly. Her ideal day would be to sleep in, spend time with friends and travel the world (San Francisco and Paris are on her “must-see” lists). Angelica’s favorite food is carne asada fries and she hopes to one day share this dish with a family that will cherish and love her. Get to know Angelica and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

July 2020: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Adoption Spotlight April 10, 2020: Angelica
Kingman Miner July 8 Adoption Spotlight: Jordan
Kingman Miner May 22 Adoption Spotlight: Camren
Kingman Miner July 5 Adoption Spotlight: Johnathan and Patricia
Adoption Spotlight April 26, 2020: Esteban
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State