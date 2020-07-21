Kingman area student organizes protest July 25 to reopen schools for in-class instruction

KINGMAN – A Lee Williams High School senior, Malachi Ayers, 17, is hosting an open-the-schools protest from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 25 at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St.

“School is important,” Ayers told the Miner about his motivation. “And distance learning works for some people but for many, it doesn’t. That’s exclusively from the educational standpoint. But there’s also a social standpoint.”

And after doing research, Ayers determined that the chance of a student dying of COVID-19 are 1 in 5,000. He said that doesn’t sound too dangerous, while the educational loss students experience can have more severe consequences.



“I never had a comprehension problem before,” Ayers said about his experience with distance learning. Now he does. “There is no teaching. It’s just you and the content.”

Ayers is not sure how many people the protest will attract. Several friends on Facebook expressed interest. There were also many negative comments after he posted about the protest.

“I don’t want to go with this whole size expectation thing,” Ayers said. “We will try to have the biggest crowd we can. We need to show to the school board and the governor that this is important.”

Ayers said people don’t seem to understand how unprecedented it is for schools to be closed.

“This is the first time since Kingman was founded, I think,” he said.

Kingman Unified School District, which includes Lee Williams High School, is not yet sure if they’ll come back to school live on Monday, Aug. 17. The current plan is for school to start on that date, but the district is ready to operate online and virtually if necessary.