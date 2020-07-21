Mohave County health department to attack backlog in COVID-19 case investigations

KINGMAN – The employees at the Mohave County Department of Public Health are as busy as can be, Melissa Palmer, the county’s assistant health director, told the county board of Supervisors on Monday, July 20. As the department adds staff recently approved by the supervisors, it’s working to overcome a backlog of COVID-19 cases that has slowed contact investigations.

“We have six case investigators that started with us today,” she said. “They are going through training now. We have two additional case investigators that will be joining us and that will bring us to eight [new] contact investigators.”

That will bring the number of MCDPH employees conducting COVID-related tasks to 18.

Still, it will take a couple of weeks for the county to catch up with the positive cases since the department is “behind a bit,” Palmer said.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 asked if that’s the reason why the past few Saturdays and Sundays had shown fewer confirmed cases. The county does not report cases until the individual who tested positive is contacted.

Palmer replied that the 24/7 response the county implemented in late March and early April is no longer a 24/7 response.

“Some individuals are taking time off,” she said. “Work hours are being tapered back. When it comes to staff, you can’t run something for so long and not get negative physical, mental and social well-being.”

Another problem is fatigue and backlogs at the labs that process the tests. It has been taking from seven to 11 days to receive results.

“As a rule, our providers are punctual,” said Nursing Services Manager Lynne Valentine. “A big part of the lag is the sheer volume of results that we are receiving. We try to do our best but unfortunately we got overrun with positive results, trying to keep up.”

MCDPH said that with the current and incoming staff, they hope to be able to process 64-80 case investigations a day starting Thursday, July 23.

Districts 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius brought up a question that she said she receives every day from the public.

“Are people require to be re-tested after they recover,” she asked. “And if they test positive, are they being counted again?”

“If they are getting tested again, they don’t get counted again,” Palmer replied.

Angius also pressed for more information to be made available to the public, especially details such the exact age of COVID-19 deaths in the county.

“Where is this mandate coming from that we are not allowed to do that,” Angius asked.

Palmer said MCDPH follows practices established by the Arizona Department of Health Services to protect patients’ identities.



“We have no right to know who died,” Angius asked, and suggested the county should be working with those families and ask them to release details for the benefit of the community.

She said that “Mohave County is doing everything right” but asked for more transparency, especially in this era of disinformation and people mistrusting numbers.

“It’s hard when you tell people: You are not allowed to see those numbers,” she said, calling for more information on flu and pneumonia deaths in the county, and if any of those are being counted as COVID-19.

Angius said she will check how to release more information and, if necessary, will prepare a motion for the next special meeting of the board on Thursday, July 23.

Johnson spoke in favor of Angius’ suggestion.

“Last time we changed the age groups over the objections of our attorney,” he said. “We can do it again.”

Chairwoman Jean Bishop shared a story of a constituent who said the Kingman Regional Medical Center is sending people with broken bones away, not being able to offer X-rays or MRI scans.

In her particular case, she was told she needs to wait seven weeks for an MRI, Bishop said. The constituents suggested MCDPH would convince KRMC to refer their patients to other facilities instead of forcing patients to look for a hospital on their own. Palmer replied the department will discuss this issue with KRMC.

MCDPH is working with North Country HealthCare to arrange community testing events in Bullhead City on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. A hundred tests will be available each day, Palmer said, and preregistration is required via the Bullhead City website.