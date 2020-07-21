Mohave Silent Witness offers reward for 2001 unsolved homicide in Dolan Springs
KINGMAN – Mohave Silent Witness has offered a $1,000 reward for anyone providing information that leads to a conviction in the unsolved 2001 homicide of 16-year-old Keith Ardell Benefield of Dolan Springs.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is seeking anyone who might have information regarding the cold-case homicide that occurred on April 11, 2001.
“On that day, Benefield was beaten to death, possibly with a baseball bat, while he walked along Pierce Ferry Road, approximately one mile from where he lived,” MCSO wrote on its Facebook page. “Benefield was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”
Anyone with information that could be of interest to the investigation is asked to contact the Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#01-008827.
Information provided by MCSO
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Unmasked man removed from Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting; Constitutional claim doesn’t cut it
- CEO outlines COVID battles at Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Search warrant results in the arrest of six individuals in Topock
- Unmasked: Kingman protesters demand end to face mask requirement
- Kingman area suffers 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 positivity rate remains high
- Only 7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mohave County
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Monsoon Season: 2020 Kingman monsoon conditions up in the air
- Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
- Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on
- Mohave 911
- Kingman police: Mostly quiet on the mask compliance front
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: