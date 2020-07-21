Mohave Silent Witness offers reward for 2001 unsolved homicide in Dolan Springs

KINGMAN – Mohave Silent Witness has offered a $1,000 reward for anyone providing information that leads to a conviction in the unsolved 2001 homicide of 16-year-old Keith Ardell Benefield of Dolan Springs.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is seeking anyone who might have information regarding the cold-case homicide that occurred on April 11, 2001.

“On that day, Benefield was beaten to death, possibly with a baseball bat, while he walked along Pierce Ferry Road, approximately one mile from where he lived,” MCSO wrote on its Facebook page. “Benefield was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

Anyone with information that could be of interest to the investigation is asked to contact the Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#01-008827.

Information provided by MCSO