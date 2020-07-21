OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 22
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Stewart Bowman Memorial archery shoot slated for July 25 in Kingman

Desert Archery of Kingman will host the Stewart Bowman Memorial archery shoot on Saturday, July 25. (Photo by Jethrothompson, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2OHGSGP)

Desert Archery of Kingman will host the Stewart Bowman Memorial archery shoot on Saturday, July 25. (Photo by Jethrothompson, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2OHGSGP)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: July 21, 2020 11:35 a.m.

KINGMAN – Desert Archery is sponsoring the inaugural Stewart Bowman Memorial archery shoot at their new location at 4020 N. Sierra Road in Kingman on Saturday, July 25.

Sterling Green, one of the owners of Desert Archery, said that the archery community can come out to honor the memory of long-time Desert Archery owner Stewart Bowman, who passed away earlier this year.

A money shoot will be held and will consist of five 3D targets and one Vegas three-spot target. It is a winner-take-all competition.

The cost to enter is $25.

All shooters will be entered into a drawing for a pair of Vortex Fury HD 5000 10x42 binoculars valued at $1,599.

The archery competition will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the drawing and payout will be held at 3 p.m.

Green said representatives from BowTech, Hoyt and PSE will be on hand to talk to bowhunters about their latest products.

For more information, contact Desert Archery at 928-681-4007.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Column | Desert Archery opens on Stockton Hill Road
Desert Archers holding 3D shoot this weekend
Archery 3D shoot scheduled for March 25-26 at 7 Mile Hill Range
Archery shoot set for range this weekend
Adult team archery 3D shoot set to go
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State