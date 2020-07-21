Stewart Bowman Memorial archery shoot slated for July 25 in Kingman
KINGMAN – Desert Archery is sponsoring the inaugural Stewart Bowman Memorial archery shoot at their new location at 4020 N. Sierra Road in Kingman on Saturday, July 25.
Sterling Green, one of the owners of Desert Archery, said that the archery community can come out to honor the memory of long-time Desert Archery owner Stewart Bowman, who passed away earlier this year.
A money shoot will be held and will consist of five 3D targets and one Vegas three-spot target. It is a winner-take-all competition.
The cost to enter is $25.
All shooters will be entered into a drawing for a pair of Vortex Fury HD 5000 10x42 binoculars valued at $1,599.
The archery competition will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the drawing and payout will be held at 3 p.m.
Green said representatives from BowTech, Hoyt and PSE will be on hand to talk to bowhunters about their latest products.
For more information, contact Desert Archery at 928-681-4007.
