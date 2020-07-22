Missing Kingman woman found unharmed in Las Vegas

Kingman – An 81-year-old woman who had not been seen since Saturday has been found unharmed in Las Vegas, the Kingman Police Department reported Wednesday, July 22.

Maria Concepcion Emerson, 81, of Kingman, was seen getting off a bus at the Walmart on Stockton Hill Road on Saturday, July 18, then went missing.

Kingman police said in a news release that details of Emerson’s journey to Las Vegas are not being released, and foul play is not suspected.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department