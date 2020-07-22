OFFERS
Missing Kingman woman found unharmed in Las Vegas

Maria Concepcion Emerson, 81, of Kingman, who had been missing since Saturday, July 18, was found unharmed in Las Vegas, Kingman police reported on Wednesday, July 22. (Courtesy photo)

Maria Concepcion Emerson, 81, of Kingman, who had been missing since Saturday, July 18, was found unharmed in Las Vegas, Kingman police reported on Wednesday, July 22. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 22, 2020 2:33 p.m.

Kingman – An 81-year-old woman who had not been seen since Saturday has been found unharmed in Las Vegas, the Kingman Police Department reported Wednesday, July 22.

Maria Concepcion Emerson, 81, of Kingman, was seen getting off a bus at the Walmart on Stockton Hill Road on Saturday, July 18, then went missing.

Kingman police said in a news release that details of Emerson’s journey to Las Vegas are not being released, and foul play is not suspected.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

