Mohave County logs another 65 COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – The case count for COVID-19 in Mohave County is approaching 2,500, and the death toll has reached 115, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Tuesday, July 21.

The deceased is an adult age 70-79 from the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave. County health officials also reported another 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the number of county residents who have contracted the virus to 2,438 since the first case was announced on March 24.

Only three of the new cases were in the sprawling Kingman service area. Two are adults age 80-89, and the other is an adult age 20=29.

The Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City services areas are being hit the hardest. They recorded 34 and 28 new cases respectively on Tuesday.

Bullhead has now had 1,138 confirmed cases and 53 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has experienced 773 cases and 15 deaths. Kingman has suffered 486 cases and 47 deaths, while 41 cases have been recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

According to county health officials, 648 residents have recovered from the virus. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.5 years.

Mohave County has been experiencing a surge of cases, with 491 cases and 21 deaths recorded in the seven-day span ending Tuesday, July 21. The surge has been attributed to the general spread of the virus in the communities, and has caused a backlog in case investigations by county health officials.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 26 more cases and eight more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Tuesday, July 21.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Tuesday, July 21, there were 61 new cases from 94 tests, a positivity rate of 65%.

AZDHS was reporting a 43% positivity rate (63 cases from 145 tests) for the county on Wednesday, July 15; a 48% positivity rate (87 cases from 183 tests) on Thursday, July 16; a positivity rate of 81% (34 cases from 42 tests) on Friday, July 17; a positivity rate of 13% (40 cases from 315 tests) on Saturday, July 18, a positivity rate of 12% (12 cases from 102 tests) on Sunday, July 19; and a positivity rate of 43% (122 cases 281 tests) on Monday, July 20.

According to AZDHS, 15,232 tests have been conducted on county residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 12,024 tests conducted for the actual virus, 11.5% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,208 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 4.3% have been positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, July 22, AZDHS reported 1,926 new cases from 8,005 tests for a positivity rate of 24%, and 56 more deaths. More than 150,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 2,974 have died. Nearly a third of those cases and about 900 deaths have been logged in the past two weeks.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 3.9 million cases and 142,000 deaths on Wednesday. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman, Lake Havasu and Bullhead until Aug. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.