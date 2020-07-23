7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another seven Mohave County residents have fallen victim to complications of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the county to 121. And the case count reached another grim milestone, with county health officials reporting that 2,500 county residents have contracted the virus since the first case was announced less than four months ago.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health revealed six of the deaths the evening of Wednesday, July 22.

Four of the deceased are from the Lake Havasu City service area, including two in the 80-89 age bracket and one each in the 60-69 and 70-79 age ranges. The other two deaths involved residents in the 80-89 age range from the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave. A single death announced Tuesday, July 21 was a Bullhead City resident age 70-79.

There were 65 new cases confirmed on Tuesday, July 21 and 62 cases on Wednesday, July 22. Of those, 16 are in the sprawling Kingman service area.

The new Kingman patients are on the young side, with four each in the 11-19 and 20-29 age groups. One is age 60-69 and another is age 80-89, age ranges where individuals are more at risk of developing serious illness.

The Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City service areas are being hit the hardest. They recorded 29 and 20 new cases respectively on Tuesday.

Bullhead has now had 1,167 confirmed cases and 55 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has experienced 793 cases and 19 deaths. Kingman has suffered 486 cases and 47 deaths, while 41 cases have been recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

According to county health officials, 648 residents have recovered from the virus. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.5 years.

Mohave County has been experiencing a surge of cases and deaths, with 416 cases and 25 deaths recorded in the seven-day span ending Wednesday, July 22. The surge has been attributed to the general spread of the virus in the communities, and has caused a backlog in case investigations by county health officials.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 25 more cases and eight more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Tuesday, July 21.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Wednesday, July 22, there were 61 new cases of the virus from 133 tests for a positivity rate of 46%.

AZDHS was reporting a 43% positivity rate (63 cases from 145 tests) for the county on Wednesday, July 15; a 48% positivity rate (87 cases from 183 tests) on Thursday, July 16; a positivity rate of 81% (34 cases from 42 tests) on Friday, July 17; a positivity rate of 13% (40 cases from 315 tests) on Saturday, July 18, a positivity rate of 12% (12 cases from 102 tests) on Sunday, July 19; a positivity rate of 43% (122 cases 281 tests) on Monday, July 20; and a positivity rate of 65% (61 new cases from 94 tests) on Tuesday, July 21.

According to AZDHS, 15,365 tests have been conducted on county residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 12,119 tests conducted for the actual virus, 11.5% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,246 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 4.5% have been positive.

Statewide on Thursday, July 22, AZDHS reported 2,335 new cases from 10,799 tests for a positivity rate of 22%, and 89 more deaths. More than 152,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 3,063 have died. About a third of those cases and about 900 deaths have been logged in the past two weeks.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 4 million cases and 143,000 deaths on Thursday. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman, Lake Havasu and Bullhead until Aug. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.