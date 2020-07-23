Getting a COVID-19 test might get easier in Mohave County

KINGMAN – More COVID-19 testing is coming to Mohave County. Denise Burley, the county’s public health director, told the county board of supervisors Thursday, July 23 that this weekend’s testing blitz in Bullhead City will soon expand to other major communities in the county.

“It’s a trial event,” she said about the Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 testing opportunities North Country Healthcare is providing. There will be 100 tests available each day.

“Lake Havasu City and Kingman leadership are working with the provider to expand testing to their communities. That will be an ongoing conversation,” Burley said.

To be tested in Bullhead City this weekend, residents have to register on the city’s website. They don’t have to have COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

“How are we doing with the testing availability,” asked Chairwoman Jean Bishop, who wore a mask at the meeting along with other members of the board and Burley.

Burley responded that there are still only a few providers in the county who offer testing to non-symptomatic people. The number of testing sites is still limited and health officials continue to concentrate on patients with symptoms.

Also problematic is the limited availability of testing supplies and limited capacity for labs to process tests.

She explained that independent from the general diagnostic COVID-19 test administered by the state, there are several rapid test providers offering to sell their rapid test kits and processing machines to the county.

One of them is an Abbotts machine sent to Mohave County by the state a few months ago. Burley said the supply of tests is limited, and the machine provides false negatives about 40% of the time.

Mohave County Department of Public Health is looking now at another rapid test provider, Quidel, which has a false negative rate of just 13%. But Burley said the company would only provide the machine necessary to process the tests if the county would commit to buying a large number of flu tests, something Burley said is not necessary.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 made a case against rapid testing devices. She cited their lack of reliability and quality control, and noted none have been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

She also said the other problem is mass testing is only a snapshot in time that doesn’t yield meaningful data.

“Testing is not the end all,” Angius said. People wait for tests for several days “biting their nails” and that creates more anxiety, she added, recommending that health officials stick to testing symptomatic patients.

Burley, along with many health officials nationwide, has argued in the past that mass testing is useful. She told the supervisors on May 21 that mass testing provides a snapshot in time that is important to understanding what is going on in the community.

Supervisor Gary Watson asked about the Hualapai tribal nation that is being hit hard by COVID-19.

Burley said the nation stays in touch with MCDPH providing their numbers as a courtesy. She said the Hualapai nation has a high mortality rate from COVID-19, but she did not provide statistics.

She spoke about remoteness, lack of resources and access to health care as some of the factors contributing to the high mortality rate.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 called for the county to issue more warnings about the necessity of social distancing and face coverings, even when among family members from other households and friends.

“You are not safe just because you are with family and friends,“ Johnson observed.

“Good point,” Burley said and called for an appropriate press release.

She also updated the board on where MCDPH is with its COVID-19-related hiring. The biggest challenge seems to be filling four registered nursing positions, Burley said.

All openings are posted on the county’s website at mohavecounty.us.